Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 609 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $149.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

