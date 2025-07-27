Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.42. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.