Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $227.82 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,327,994. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

