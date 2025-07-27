HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,635 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366,047 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,770,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after acquiring an additional 176,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $203.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

