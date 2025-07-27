Valued Retirements Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valued Retirements Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.9% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 59,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $566.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.80. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $567.70.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

