Waddell & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $313.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $313.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.23.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.