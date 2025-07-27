GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 566 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.0762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

