Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $45,862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

