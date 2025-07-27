Motco Acquires 163 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.42 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.72 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.65. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.