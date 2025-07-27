Motco Acquires 171 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Motco increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3%

TRV opened at $261.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.43 and a twelve month high of $277.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.46 and a 200-day moving average of $257.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

