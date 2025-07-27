Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $482,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $309,991,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,134,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,139,000 after acquiring an additional 368,663 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,763.8% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 186,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,289,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

