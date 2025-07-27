Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 416 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,146 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,325,000 after buying an additional 1,082,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,399,000 after buying an additional 982,955 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6,171.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,973,000 after buying an additional 816,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,682,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $81.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.