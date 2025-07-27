Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $680,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDU. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 622,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDU stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.