Security Financial Services INC. Purchases Shares of 4,279 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $48.10.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

