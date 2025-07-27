LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

