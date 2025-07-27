FourThought Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 5,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,971.06. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $42.86 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXLS

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.