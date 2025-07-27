Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $765,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $1,180.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,236.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,072.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

