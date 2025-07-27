Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 4,365 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,459,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,061,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,773,000 after acquiring an additional 257,035 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 719,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.