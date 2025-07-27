Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $125.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.01.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

