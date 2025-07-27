Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in MSCI by 50.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.73.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $546.49 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $486.73 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $564.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

