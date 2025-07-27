FourThought Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

