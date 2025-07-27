PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $116.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

