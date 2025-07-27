ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 148.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84,269 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

