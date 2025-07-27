Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Empirical Finance LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3,581.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 28.1% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $2.1363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.