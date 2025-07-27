Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 2,507.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 3,873.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.95. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $40.06.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.25 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

