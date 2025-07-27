Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Invests $325,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $287.49 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $293.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.48.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

