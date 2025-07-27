JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of JFrog worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in JFrog by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 90.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in JFrog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 282,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of JFrog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on JFrog from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,239,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,846,354.13. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $999,456.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 686,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,623,297.60. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,338 shares of company stock worth $11,050,150. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.