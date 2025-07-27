Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Stock Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in RTX were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,530 shares of company stock worth $3,080,191. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $156.86 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $157.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

