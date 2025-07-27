Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EXE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Stephens cut their price target on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Expand Energy Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ EXE opened at $98.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.78. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. On average, analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

