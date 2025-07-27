IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $5.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $1.27 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.45). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,417.79% and a negative return on equity of 317.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanofi purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $8,792,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

