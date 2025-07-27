The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $133.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,738,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $132.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.