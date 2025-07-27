Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,359,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,394 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $572,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $37.09.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

