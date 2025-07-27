Intellus Advisors LLC Acquires 2,405 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Intellus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 129,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.