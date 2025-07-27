Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 7,715 Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lessened its stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in EVE were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in EVE during the first quarter worth about $142,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in EVE during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in EVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EVE by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EVE by 25.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EVE Price Performance

NYSE:EVEX opened at $6.97 on Friday. Eve Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EVEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on EVE from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

