Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys New Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,604 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 835.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 159.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXC stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $714.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.11.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

