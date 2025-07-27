Intellus Advisors LLC Sells 11,592 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intellus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,402,000 after buying an additional 1,992,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after buying an additional 1,929,225 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $166.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.68.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

