Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in CF Industries by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CF Industries by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,124 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in CF Industries by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in CF Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CF stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.96. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

