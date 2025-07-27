Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires New Position in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,938 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 315.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,125 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 70.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE BTU opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Peabody Energy Corporation has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

