LPL Financial LLC Has $2.28 Billion Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404,586 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $2,275,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

