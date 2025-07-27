Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 230 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 16,700.0% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $142.00 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

