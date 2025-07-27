Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,678,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.05.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,331. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $495.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

