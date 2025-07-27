Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,140.52. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total transaction of $2,423,087.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,575.60. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $527.51 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.52 and a fifty-two week high of $531.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.20. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.33.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

