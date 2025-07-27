Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires 157 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $439.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $440.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.92. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

