iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after purchasing an additional 758,024 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 664.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 389,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,601,000 after purchasing an additional 338,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,899.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 317,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,620,000 after purchasing an additional 310,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,528,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 308,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $241.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.28 and a 200-day moving average of $218.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.