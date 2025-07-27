Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes $184,000 Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,323 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QNST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,002,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 82,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Stock Up 0.7%

QNST opened at $16.62 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $938.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1,660.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $269.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

