Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 775 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718,291 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,551 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,141 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,777,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,204 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,874,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,414 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $24.59 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

