LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894,245 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $911,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSP stock opened at $187.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

