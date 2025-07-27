Motco Makes New $788,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Motco bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,231.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

