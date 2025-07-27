NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $148,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NVR by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NVR by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,791.88 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7,343.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,389.45.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $120.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

