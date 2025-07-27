Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 268,518 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.25% of Amphenol worth $198,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,625. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,885. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.5%

Amphenol stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $108.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

